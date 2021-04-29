MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Announces Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 139,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.