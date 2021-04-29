MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $484.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.08. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $490.19.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

