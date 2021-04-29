MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

MSCI stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $487.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,911. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.08. MSCI has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $490.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

