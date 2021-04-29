MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $533.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $493.00 to $533.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $481.14.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $489.00. 3,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,911. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $490.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.08.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

