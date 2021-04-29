Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $239.78

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €239.78 ($282.09) and traded as high as €257.40 ($302.82). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €255.40 ($300.47), with a volume of 502,351 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €261.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €239.78.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

