Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 257,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Earnings History for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit