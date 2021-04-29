Nano (NANO) Price Down 7% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $73.86 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $8.19 or 0.00015213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.25 or 0.05179360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.75 or 0.00478624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $887.23 or 0.01647493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.87 or 0.00770378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00538839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00064627 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00432259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

