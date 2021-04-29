Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Short Interest Up 102.2% in April

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the March 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NNOX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,830. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $94.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

