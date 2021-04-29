Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up to $111.79

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.79, but opened at $116.56. Natera shares last traded at $115.04, with a volume of 349 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,716 shares of company stock worth $22,938,945. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

