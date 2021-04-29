Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $74,539.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 577,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,216,862.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,938,945 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,806,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in Natera by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 290,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

