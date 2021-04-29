National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

TSE SLF opened at C$66.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.06 and a 52 week high of C$66.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders have sold a total of 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

