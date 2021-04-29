National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

TSE SLF opened at C$66.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.06 and a 52 week high of C$66.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders have sold a total of 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit