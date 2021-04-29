Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives “Focus List” Rating from Citigroup

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)‘s stock had its “focus list” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 283,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,171. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $16.21.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 926,836 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $5,099,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Navient by 464.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 516,146 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

