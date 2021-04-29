NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post sales of $116.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.14 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $469.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.06 million to $469.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $472.43 million, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $472.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. 116,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.