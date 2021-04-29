Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEM. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

NEM opened at €60.00 ($70.59) on Monday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

