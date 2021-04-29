Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Up 0.2%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.31 and last traded at C$19.06. 99,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 85,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$713.99 million and a P/E ratio of -9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

