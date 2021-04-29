Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

