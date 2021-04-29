Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $2.27. Netlist shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 389,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $474.32 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit