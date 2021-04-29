Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $2.27. Netlist shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 389,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $474.32 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

