NetScout Systems (NTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.