Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.53.

NBIX stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

