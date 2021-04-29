Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.53.
NBIX stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.
In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
