New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,200 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.81. 5,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 167.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $139.10.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

