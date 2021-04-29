New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 18,900 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 174.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:XRX remained flat at $$24.52 during trading on Thursday. 29,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

