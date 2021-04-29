New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes $946,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $10,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

