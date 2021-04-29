New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.98.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 121,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,426,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.97. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,394,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,009 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 690.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 419,278 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 729.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 50,522 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,168.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

