New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,603 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $154,432,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $154.02 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.