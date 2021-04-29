Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Newmont has raised its dividend payment by 316.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NEM opened at $64.20 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

