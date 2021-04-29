Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.