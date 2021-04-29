Nexo (NEXO) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $15.45 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006871 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

