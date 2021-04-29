NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.23 or 0.01647493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00538839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001033 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002165 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

