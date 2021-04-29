Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NXFNF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

