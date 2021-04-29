NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,238,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $111.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

