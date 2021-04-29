NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 550 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $267.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

