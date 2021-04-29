NFTLootBox Price Reaches $72.19 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.19 or 0.00134440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $580,020.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00279916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.84 or 0.01118981 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00717605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,902.08 or 1.00384746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.