Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of -0.63.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $476.94 million for the quarter.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

