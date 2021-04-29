Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 43,911 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,911 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $64,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.18. 15,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

