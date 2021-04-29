Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $55.89 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,296. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $131.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

