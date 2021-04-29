Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $72.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $72,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,120,000 after buying an additional 288,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,328,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.90. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $97.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

