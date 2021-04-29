Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,879 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $123,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $5.74 on Thursday, reaching $389.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.01 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $387.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

