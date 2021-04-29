Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,110 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.78. 106,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $198.43. The company has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.04.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

