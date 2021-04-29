Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

