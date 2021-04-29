NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Makes New Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,431,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,379 shares of company stock valued at $795,330 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

