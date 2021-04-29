NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 4,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

