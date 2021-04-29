NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes $909,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $18,747,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $17,092,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $14,968,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $10,335,000.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.29. 7,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,837. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

