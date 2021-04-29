NKN (NKN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $379.29 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $379.29 million and approximately $57.33 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00279278 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.34 or 0.01120272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002460 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.