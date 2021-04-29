NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.6 days.

Shares of NNGPF stock remained flat at $$49.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044. NN Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.