Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NOMD opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

