Nomura Begins Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nomura started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,696,969 shares of company stock valued at $303,854,144. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lyft by 5.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lyft by 461.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.