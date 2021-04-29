Nomura Begins Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Nomura started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Lyft stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,696,969 shares of company stock valued at $303,854,144. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lyft by 5.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lyft by 461.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Analyst Recommendations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit