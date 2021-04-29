Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 238.2% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 74,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

