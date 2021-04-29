Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Announces $0.99 Quarterly Dividend

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend by 54.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NSC opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.17. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

