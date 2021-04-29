Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 43,306 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,734,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,213 shares of company stock worth $4,778,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 337.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

