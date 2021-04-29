North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Acquires 303 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 3.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $496.30. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.30 and a 200 day moving average of $411.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $215.52 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

